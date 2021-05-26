LG Electronics And Sense Announce Collaboration On AI-Driven Home Solar And Usage Monitoring

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in renewable energy, LG Electronics announced today its collaboration with Sense, the leading provider of home energy monitors for consumers, to deliver to LG residential solar customers detailed, real-time data on their homes' solar generation and power usage down to the appliance level using the Sense Solar Home Energy Monitor.

Consumers have little visibility into their day-to-day electricity consumption and how using various appliances can influence their bills. Complex utility rate structures that charge different prices for electricity consumed at different times of the day make it even more challenging. With the combination of LG Solar and Sense Solar, consumers can now access how much power their solar array is generating, how much energy their home is consuming and what the value of that power is in real time. This information helps empower consumers to make smarter choices about their energy usage and consumption behavior.

"LG's collaboration with Sense is a critical foundation for smarter home energy management," said Brian Lynch, head of solar business development, LG Business Solutions USA. "As families across the country confront high energy costs associated with staying at home and rate increases, they are increasingly seeking more control over their power bills. Sense Solar distills complex information about a home's energy usage into tangible, actionable data to adjust behavior. When combined with LG's high efficiency, long-lasting solar technology, homeowners now have the information at their fingertips to help make smart choices, which can help them get the most out of their investment in solar and be more self-reliant."

After a quick install in a home's electric panel, Sense Solar uses sensors to read the electrical current thousands of times a second, and its artificial intelligence learns to identify devices and track their activity, including appliances such as washing machines, entertainment systems, treadmills and electric vehicle chargers. This information is shown in the Sense app in real time, with typical latencies of less than a second, so homeowners can see devices as they turn on and off, know how much power is being used, by what equipment and the associated costs

When combined with installation of LG's AC solar modules, the Sense app also shows the amount of power being generated by the home's solar panels. Sense also seamlessly connects to the LG EnerVu2 energy monitoring app to increase the functionality and performance of the on-board LG software solution. More product enhancements to serve the needs of solar partners in key markets are planned, including revenue-grade accuracy compliance.

The real-time, detailed insights delivered by Sense help consumers make highly informed decisions about their energy consumption, while also providing home awareness by detecting potential issues. For instance, the user can configure Sense to alert them when their energy usage is higher than normal or if there's a particular problem, such as a sump pump running too long. With these insights, Sense customers have saved hundreds and even thousands of dollars on their electricity bills.

Reducing Home Energy Costs

"Consumers increasingly view solar as part of a whole home energy solution rather than a stand-alone product," said Gabe Abbott, vice president of strategic partnerships at Sense. "By offering insights into both solar production and energy consumption in an intuitive interface, solar providers can help consumers realize the full savings potential of their investment, especially as they deal with complex utility rate structures. With this innovation, LG and Sense are helping solar providers build lasting partnerships with their customers and grow their businesses for years to come."

LG solar installations are now available with Sense, and homeowners can discuss all options with an LG expert through the LG Solar Concierge Service, which includes a free evaluation, in conjunction with their chosen installer.

About LG Business Solutions USALG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.

About SenseSense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

