LG Eclair Sound Bar Debuts In U.S.

LG's Most Compact Sound Bar is Perfect for Small Spaces and Features Immersive Dolby Atmos Sound and Robust Bass With Low-Vibration

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the rollout of the LG Eclair (model QP5) sound bar, its most compact model to date. A 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the QP5 is a great fit for contemporary lifestyles thanks to its sleek, compact design that fits well in limited spaces while still being able to deliver immersive sound. The LG Eclair is available now for $599 at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers.

Despite its compact size, LG Eclair delivers powerful performance with Dolby Atmos ® and DTS:X support while keeping the peace with neighbors thanks to its low vibration, power bass subwoofer. Measuring only 11.7" x 2.4" x 4.9" - only one-third the width of LG's previously smallest 3.1.2 channel Atmos sound bar, SP8YA - LG Eclair features a chic oval design and jersey fabric in classic black or white that blend in seamlessly with any modern decor.

LG Eclair's advanced, 3.1.2 channel system with wireless subwoofer employs Meridian Audio's tuning and technology to deliver exceptional detail and spatiality. Meridian's Horizon technology up-mixes two channel stereo content into immersive, multichannel audio to deliver a wider soundstage for a truly immersive listening experience with tonal balance that remains authentic to the original recording.

The LG Eclair offers an enhanced viewing experience thanks to 4K pass-through support which allows viewers to enjoy stunning 4K and HDR content, including Dolby Vision, on their favorite streaming services. What's more, adaptive LG AI Sound Pro analyzes the content being played and automatically applies the best sound settings, depending on which genre of content the user is enjoying, whether it's news, music or cinema.

Not only does LG Eclair make sound come alive, but it's also designed with convenience in mind, requiring fewer cables without sacrificing sound quality. This is possible because enhanced audio return channel (eARC) support allows for the lossless transmission of 5.1-channel, 7.1-channel and immersive audio such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X on compatible TVs. Owners of 2021 LG TVs will also benefit from authentic and clear sound with TV Sound Mode Share, which combines the processing power of LG's latest α (Alpha) AI processors and AI Sound Pro to reveal rich nuances of the content source. 1

Beyond sound performance, LG designed the Eclair not only to elevate the home viewing experience but to reduce its impact on the environment. This effort has resulted in LG Eclair being recognized as an Eco-Product by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland. 2

For more information on LG's 2021 soundbar lineup, visit: https://www.lg.com/us/sound-bars.

1 TV Sound Mode Share and AI processor version vary by TV model.

2 SGS Eco-Product certification based on several categories including use of recycled materials in packaging. The soundbar ships in eco-conscious packaging with internal packing material made from recycled molded pulp, an alternative to polystyrene foam and plastic.

About LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-eclair-sound-bar-debuts-in-us-301336431.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA