LG Brings Amazon Music App To Wide Range Of Smart TVs

Latest Firmware Update Gives 2016-2020 LG TVs Access to Millions of Songs to Enjoy

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting this week, LG Electronics (LG) is launching an integrated Amazon Music app for its OLED, NanoCell and smart LCD TVs produced between 2016 and 2020 for LG TV owners in key countries of Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

In Canada, Amazon Prime members have access to one million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations through Amazon Music, at no additional cost to their membership. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service's premium subscription tier, have access to millions more songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited will also be eligible for an extended 90-day free trial when they register an eligible LG TV with Alexa.

For even more convenience, users with compatible LG smart TV can play their favourite music hands-free on their TVs using just their voice and the advanced LG Magic Remote. And with LG's 2020 TVs also being Bluetooth Surround ready, customers with compatible LG TVs will be able to connect two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to enjoy their favourite tunes in virtual 4.0 surround sound.

"Bringing Amazon Music support to LG TVs is another example of the added value benefits our customers receive after the initial purchase," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG's smart TVs are designed to combine everything that the customer could possibly want in one single seamless experience, from live television and sports events to the streaming of TV shows, movies, music and more."

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment CompanyThe LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc. The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

