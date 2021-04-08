LG Announces Up To Three OS Upgrades

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced that premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system upgrades.

This promise comes on the heels of Monday's announcement that LG will be exiting the mobile business by the end of July. The three OS upgrade commitment applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET and Wing), while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series smartphones will receive two OS upgrades. (Future upgrades will depend on Google's distribution schedule, carrier requirements, as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.)

LG will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory. Service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.

