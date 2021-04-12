LG Announces Earth Day Savings On ENERGY STAR Certified Home Appliances

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Earth Day price promotions are back with featured savings on today's home appliance essentials from the country's most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisfaction. 1 From the kitchen to the laundry room, LG Electronics USA is offering big savings on energy-efficient, time-saving products, including ENERGY STAR ® certified appliances that can save a typical household more than $575 on energy bills. 2 The price promotion runs through April 28 with savings up to $700 on select models at participating retailers nationwide and LG.com. 3

In 2020, Americans purchased an ENERGY STAR certified LG product every 7.5 seconds - and with more consumers looking to upgrade home appliances, LG's Earth Day promotion is making it easy to save while enjoying performance, style and energy efficiency. LG offers an extensive portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified home appliances - plus, the company is committed to going climate neutral in its own operations by 2030. 3 The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also named LG ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2020, recognizing LG's continued leadership in protecting the environment through high-performing, energy-efficient products loved by millions of consumers across the country.

Start Saving: Enjoy a Greener Way to Keep It Cold with LG InstaView ™ RefrigeratorsGet more features and functionality with value-packed LG kitchen appliances featuring ENERGY STAR certified InstaView refrigerators - now with LG Craft Ice.

Score the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market - and the one that earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for its potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions ( LRMVS3006D; LRMVS3006S). Enjoy 30 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert ™ Drawer - now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs - and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's iconic Craft Ice, for $3,599 (a savings of up to $700 ).

Clean, sanitize, and reduce water spots when you upgrade to LG QuadWash Dishwashers with TrueSteam® (model LDT7808SS) that delivers up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware 5 for as low as $949 (a $200 savings). Save energy and reduce water usage to as a little as three gallons with savings on LG QuadWash dishwasher models that power through tough messes - no need to pre-rinse.

Modernize Your Laundry Room and Routine with LGTake home big savings on America's #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine.Choose your style of LG washing machines with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features designed to help protect families - including washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually all allergens, dust mites and pet dander.

Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower ( WKEX200HBA ), featuring a fully sized, fully featured dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for $1,899 (a $600 savings).

), featuring a fully sized, fully featured dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for (a savings). Make laundry day smarter with the 5.0 mega capacity front load washer ( WM4200HWA , WM4200HBA ) with built-in intelligence that automatically selects optimal wash and dry settings. Plus, it tackles large loads in in less than 30 minutes with TurboWash 360 o technology. Pricing starts at $999 (a $200 savings).

, ) with built-in intelligence that automatically selects optimal wash and dry settings. Plus, it tackles large loads in in less than 30 minutes with TurboWash 360 o technology. Pricing starts at (a savings). Go big and get more done with the Mega Capacity TurboWash® Washer with steam ( WM8100HVA) for $1,099 (a $400 savings).

Enjoy Peace of Mind with Extended Warranties and LG Proactive Customer CareShoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care - the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise. For a limited time, get an additional year added to your manufacturer's original limited warranty free of charge (up to $185 value) when you activate Proactive Customer Care on select models. 3

To shop all of LG's 2021 Earth Day savings and other deals going on now, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

About LG ElectronicsLG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

