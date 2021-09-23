LG And Tennessee Titans Kick Off Multi-Year Partnership To Celebrate 'Life's Good In Tennessee'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched a multi-year strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans to develop community programming and experiential events that celebrate Tennesseans in the home of LG home appliances.

"Since opening our state-of-the-art home appliance factory in Clarksville in 2019, Tennessee has felt like home," said Thomas Yoon, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "In addition to contributing to the local economy, we want to celebrate our friends and family in Tennessee however we can. This is why we have partnered with the Tennessee Titans - to help bring communities together and show local residents that Life's Good in Tennessee."

More than 1,000 Tennesseans produce award-winning LG washing machines at the company's million-square-foot factory in Clarksville. It is believed to be the world's most advanced integrated washing machine plant with the capacity to produce more than one million front- and top-load washers per year. LG Tennessee just reached another milestone, producing its 2 millionth washing machine since the facility's grand opening in mid-2019.

As the official home appliance and television partner of the Tennessee Titans, LG Electronics will be experienced by fans through a number of television and digital platforms, including Sunday Sports Extra on local ABC affiliate WKRN-TV, Titans Blitz, The Mike Vrabel Show, the Titans' "24 Hours" digital campaign, the "Game Recap" on the Titans' official website, and permanent signage at Nissan Stadium.

Fans will see LG at upcoming home games, but that's just the start. LG will also work with the Titans to support Tennesseans in non-traditional ways that give back to the community where both organizations work and live. The partnership will kick off this fall with several community and experiential events in Middle Tennessee, including a series of programs aimed at bringing to life three key pillars of the partnership: Greener Living, Healthy Home, and Mind & Body.

This fall, as an extension of LG's " Second Life" campaign, fans who attend Tennessee Titans home games are invited to donate clothes onsite, placing them in an oversized LG washing machine, which will be located at Nissan Stadium. LG Second Life raises awareness of clothing waste and encourages consumers to take responsible action through fabric care, donations and upcycling.

On Nov. 14, LG's nationwide Second Life Tour will also make a stop at Nissan Stadium, where fans attending the game that day can learn more about the initiative and participate in person. To get involved, Titans fans can follow #LGSecondLife for more info. Other upcoming LG activities with the Titans will include a healthy cooking event and a wellness experience, with more details to come this fall.

To kick off their partnership, LG and the Titans have been working closely to provide on-the-ground assistance to flood-ravished neighbors in Humphreys County, Tenn. The two organizations worked together to deliver essential supplies to the Waverly Central High School football team, which was affected by recent flooding in Western Tennessee.

LG provided consumer electronics and home appliances including two large-capacity washer-dryer pairs, a French-door refrigerator and 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV. The Titans provided helmets, practice jerseys, shoulder and knee pads, cleats and equipment bags, as well as athletic training and medical supplies. In addition, to help families in Humphreys County impacted by the catastrophic flooding, LG provided 20 washers and dryers and is deploying appliance service technicians.

"When we were thinking of how we as an organization could support flood victims in Humphreys County, LG immediately raised their hand to help," noted Gil Beverly, Titans senior vice president and chief marketing & revenue officer. "We couldn't be more excited to work with a partner that understands and shares our commitment to service. We look forward to working with LG on additional community initiatives such as 'Second Life' and beyond."

