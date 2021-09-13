LFTD Partners Inc., Formerly Known As Acquired Sales Corp., Announces Ticker Symbol Change To LSFP From AQSP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFTD Partners Inc. ( www.LFTDPartners.com; "LSFP" or the "Company") (OTCQB: LSFP), today announced that the Company's name has changed to LFTD Partners Inc. from Acquired Sales Corp., and its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market has changed to "LSFP" from "AQSP", effective today.

Gerard M. Jacobs, LSFP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "LSFP is consolidating growing, profitable, entrepreneur-led companies with leading hemp-derived cannabinoid brands, e-liquid brands, and other innovative products. LSFP currently owns award-winning hemp-derived products manufacturer Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI ( www.LiftedMade.com). LSFP has also signed letters of intent to acquire Savage Enterprises, Irvine, CA ( www.DeltaExtrax.com and www.SavageCBD.com) and Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, Fountain Valley, CA ( www.FreshFarmsELiquid.com); the closings of LSFP's acquisitions of Savage and Fresh Farms are subject to a number of contingencies, including audits and a capital raise. The letters in our new ticker symbol reflects our confidence in these three companies and the outstanding entrepreneurs who lead them:

L is for Lifted Made, led by its founder and CEO Nick Warrender

S is for Savage Enterprises, led by its founders CEO Chris Wheeler and CFO Matt Winters

F is for Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, led by its co-founder and CEO Tony Devincentis

and

P is for Partners."

Gerard M. Jacobs, LSFP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, continued, "We are in active discussions with potential sources of debt and equity capital to fund LSFP's planned mergers with Savage and Fresh Farms, which companies are in the process of being audited. The approval of our new name LFTD Partners Inc. and our new ticker symbol LSFP should help these discussions, by eliminating some confusion in the marketplace associated with our continued use of our prior name Acquired Sales Corp. and our prior ticker symbol AQSP pending regulatory approval of our new name and ticker symbol, which approval happily has now been received."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP), is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February 2020, LSFP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) ( www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH ( www.GETFR3SH.com). LSFP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company ( www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits ( www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. ( www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Savage Enterprises, owner of award-winning hemp-derived products brand Delta Extrax ( www.DeltaExtrax.com) and CBD brand Savage CBD ( www.SavageCBD.com), and to enter the California marijuana industry by purchasing Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC, the closing of which transactions are subject to a number of contingencies.

LSFP has also signed a letter of intent to acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC ( www.FreshFarmsELiquid.com), whose portfolio includes the premium vapor products Fresh Farms and Fruitia, JUS tobacco-free nicotine vapor products, and HAPPI premium delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC products, the closing of which transaction is subject to a number of contingencies.

Please read LSFP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.LFTDPartners.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans and expectations of: LFTD Partners Inc. and related entities including Lifted Made; Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC and MKRC Holdings, LLC and related entities; and Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC and related entities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

CONTACTS:

LFTD Partners Inc. Attn: William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO Phone: 847-400-7660 Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

Lifted Made Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO Phone: 224-577-8148 Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Savage Enterprises Attn: Brittany Warner Phone: 714-612-1091 Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC Attn: Patrick Taylor, CMO Phone: 800-251-2995 Email: patrick@freshfarmseliquid.com Website: www.FreshFarmsELiquid.com