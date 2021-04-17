LFMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against LifeMD, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Owens v.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Owens v. LifeMD, Inc., et al., (Case No. 1:21-cv-03384) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD, Inc. ("LifeMD" or the "Company") (LFMD) securities between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Investors are hereby notified that they have until 60 days from this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research issued a report alleging that "LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an autoshipping/autobilling scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices." The report also alleged that several of the Company's executives were involved in "wide ranging fraud" at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for "unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims." Specifically, according to Culper Research, "many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases" and LifeMD "makes cancellations difficult if not impossible."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.84, or 24%, to close at $9.00 per share on April 14, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of LifeMD's executives were associated with Redwood Scientific when it was charged for unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims, and that they employed similar practices at the Company; (2) that LifeMD engaged in autoshipping products to unwilling customers to record recurring revenue and the Company made it difficult to cancel such subscriptions; (3) that certain of the purportedly licensed physicians on the Company's platform were not in fact licensed and faced disciplinary action; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing practices, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny and/or reputational harm; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased LifeMD securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from this noticeto ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased LifeMD securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

