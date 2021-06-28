LFB Plasma Acquires ImmunoTek Bio Center In Greenacres And Establishes Flagship Office In Florida

LFB, a global biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets therapeutics for patients with serious diseases in 30 countries, makes their debut in Florida as "LFB Plasma."

GREENACRES CITY, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LFB Plasma ( www.lfbplasma.com ) announced today the acquisition of the ImmunoTek Bio Center located at 4560 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres, FL 33463. LFB Plasma is part of the LFB Group, a global bio-pharmaceutical company that develops and provides plasma-derived and recombinant products through its innovative technologies to patients with chronic and serious diseases. The acquisition of the plasma collection center in Greenacres is the first step in establishing a reliable and consistent supply of U.S. plasma.

Jose Antonio Moreno Toscano, LFB USA's CEO, said today, "We are excited about our expansion into South Florida, and we look forward to a successful transition of the ImmunoTek center in Greenacres. We are thankful for the staff who has participated in the build-up of this center and are keeping all 23 employees there, providing each staff member the benefits of being part of our global bio-pharmaceutical company. Our extended plans include not only additional Florida plasma donation center locations but expansion of centers into other states. We are particularly happy to be part of community growth and development and hope to make a long-term and sustainable economic impact at the local level. Ultimately, each donation of plasma has the potential to provide a lifesaving treatment to those in need, and we are forever grateful for each donation."

ImmunoTek Bio Centers was responsible for constructing and operating the Greenacres center since it opened in 2017. "We are pleased to reach this first milestone in our cooperative partnership with LFB and are looking forward to a strong business alliance that increases access to life-saving plasma," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO & President of ImmunoTek.

About LFB Group

LFB is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets medicines indicated in the treatment of serious and often rare diseases in major therapeutic areas such as hemostasis, immunology, and intensive care. LFB is a leading company in the field of plasma-derived medicines. Founded in 1994 in France, the LFB group is also one of the top European companies involved in developing innovative biotech medicines and treatments. Today the LFB Group includes LFB USA, rEVO Biologics and now LFB Plasma, and markets 15 biological products in more than 30 countries around the world - www.groupe-lfb.com.

LFB plasma donors are compensated for each donation, and they make and receive basic health monitoring as part of that experience.

About ImmunoTek

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the fastest growing independent plasma collection center operator in the United States and is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for bio-pharmaceutical companies. ImmunoTek and its predecessor company have built and operated more than 150 FDA-licensed and EU-certified plasma collection centers, with nearly 60 additional centers currently in progress. For more information - www.immunotek.com.

