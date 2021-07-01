LF Networking Adds New Members Across Enterprise And Government Ecosystems To Support 5G Super Blueprint Open Initiative

- New members AQSACOM, RADTONICS, Turnium, SEMPRE, and Wavelabs.ai bring expertise across cyber intelligence, digital, industrial, and network solutions to LF Networking, while telco branches of Oman and Costa Rica governments further diversify community collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced seven new member organizations have joined the community to collaborate on the 5G Super Blue Print initiative.

AQSACOM , a leader in Cyber Intelligence software solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs); Radtronics , which provides secure and powerful private wireless network for Maximum Productivity with new applications and services, through Outcome based and cost efficient solutions enabled by strong innovation; Turnuium, which enables channel partners to connect people, data, and applications through its turnkey multi-carrier managed SD-WAN; SEMPRE , which secures 5G for critical infrastructure by moving compute to the edge and leveraging military-grade technology—the only HEMP-hardened 5G gNODEB with Edge; and Wavelabs , a new-age technology company for the Digital, Cognitive & Industry 4.0 Era have joined LFN at the Silver level. New Associate members include: the Oman government's Ministry of Transportation, Communications & Information Technology; ICE Group's (state telecommunications and energy operator of Costa Rica) ANTTEC (ICE Group's main union of technicians and engineers); and High School Technology Services , which offers coding and technology training to students and adults, have joined as Associate members.

"As the center platform for enabling open source 5G building blocks, collaboration and integration is more important than ever for LFN, amplified by our recent developer event in early June," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "This impressive roster of new members across intelligence, government, enterprise and more are welcome additions to the LFN community. We look forward to continued collaboration that enables rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption of 5G across the ecosystem."

Leveraging the convergence of major initiatives in the 5G space, and building on a long-running 5G Cloud Native Network demo work stream, LF Networking is leading a community-driven integration and proof of concept involving multiple open source initiatives in order to show end-to-end use cases demonstrating implementation architectures for end users. This 5G Super Blueprint covers RAN, Edge, and Core and enables solutions for enterprises and verticals, large institutional organizations, and more. While Networking provides platforms and building blocks across the networking industry that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption. Participation in this nexus for 5G innovation and integration is open to anyone.

In April, the Linux Foundation and the World Bank launched an online course : 5G and Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery & Digital Economy Operations - Fundamentals of 5G Networks: Implications for Practitioners. The course is now available on the World Bank's Open Learning Campus here . Aimed at decision makers and development practitioners, the course provides an introduction to open source and the critical role it plays in today's networks.

Learn more about the 5G Super Blue Print during the Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit , the ONE event for end to end connectivity solutions powered by open source and enables the collaborative development necessary to shape the future of networking and edge computing . Taking place October 11-12, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif., Registration will open soon.

"With the dramatic growth of Private Wireless LTE and 5G networks over the coming years, the Open Source community will play a transformational role, which is the reason we're joining the Linux Foundation Networking," said Peter Lejon, co-founder of RADTONICS AB. "5G technology will have a huge impact on our future, driving positive changes for all of us. With enterprise and regional operators procuring solutions direct from the solutions providers, initiatives like 5G Super Blueprint and Magma Packet Core will be instrumental in serving a rapidly developing market that will include the next billion users on their journey of capturing value through digitalization. We believe that through Open Source and by working together, we can further accelerate the current pace of innovation and development. Change will never be this slow again," added Lejon.

Marcus Owenby, SEMPRE's Global CTO, affirmed "SEMPRE's support for 5G Super Blueprint will enable enterprise and government organizations to leverage open source technology, while also securing 5G using military-grade technology purpose-built to protect critical infrastructure."

"Wavelabs.ai is an ardent proponent of the 'OPEN X' network vision. We work with the entire ecosystems of clients & partners as an engaged, committed, and collaborative partner to realize 5G open and disaggregated 'White Box' network as a reality" said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Wavelabs. "LF Networking open-source 5G initiatives address major opportunities today and tomorrow. We believe this partnership will strengthen Wavelabs mission in accelerating the Journey to Future Connectivity by offering the unique blend of next-generation Digital, Cognitive, and Network technology services and solutions"

