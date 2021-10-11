LF Networking Adds New EMCO Project To Deploy Workloads Across Cloud And Edge

New 'Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator' project will create universal control plane to help organizations securely connect and deploy workloads across public and private cloud and edge locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced the Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) project will join LFN, signaling ongoing momentum across consumption and technical progress.

"As the industry continues to evolve with even greater demands on networks, open source solutions offer a flexible, scalable model to support increasing needs," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "LFN and its growing community are pleased to welcome EMCO to the LFN roster, embracing the challenge, continuing to evolve its ecosystem with the projects and initiatives that will help carriers and vendors meet tomorrow's needs."

EMCO

LF Networking prepares to welcome its newest project, Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator ( EMCO ). With code seeded by Intel and contributions from Aarna Networks, the goal of the project is to create a universal control plane that helps organizations to securely connect and deploy workloads across public clouds, private clouds and edge locations, with end to end inter-application communication enabled.

"With the increasing adoption of cloud native technologies for building network, edge and IOT applications, having the ability to easily distribute applications across hybrid cloud or multi-cloud deployments can offer increased flexibility and scale," said Rajesh Gadiyar, VP/CTO in Intel's Network Platforms Group. "With very few established, truly independent open-source frameworks available today, the Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) is a notable tool for intent-based deployment of cloud-native applications to a set of Kubernetes clusters spanning enterprise data centers, multiple cloud service providers and numerous edge locations. It is architected to be flexible, modular and highly scalable."

"There is a gap in the industry for a cloud native edge orchestration solution that works across a large number of edge and core sites," said Amar Kapadia co-founder and CEO and Aarna Networks, Inc. "The LF Networking EMCO project fills this gap with an open source approach that includes multiple users and vendors."

Stay tuned for additional details about EMCO, and check out the project wiki in the interim.

