Lexus Culinary Cinema Elevates Drive-In Theater With Gourmet Dining Experience

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing desire for socially distanced events, Lexus hosted the first-ever Lexus Culinary Cinema - a three-night gourmet drive-in movie event at L.A. LIVE's Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles. The event, which took place this past weekend, elevated the typical drive-in movie experience by engaging Lexus Culinary Masters, Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, Ludo Lefebvre and Carlo Mirarchi to create gourmet dinners inspired by the feature film being shown each evening.

For three consecutive sold-out nights, more than 100 vehicles pulled into L.A. LIVE's Event Deck to enjoy a delicious three-course meal and a fan-favorite movie from the comfort of their vehicles. Each evening featured a different menu curated by a Lexus Culinary Master. Chefs Jon and Vinny opened the event with cuisine paired with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Chef Ludo followed with dishes designed for the film "Sideways," and Chef Carlo closed the series with dinner fare fit for "Little Miss Sunshine."

"We understand people's desire for socially distanced outdoor events. As a human-centric brand, we continue to explore ways to innovate and create elevated experiences for our guests," said Lisa Materazzo, Lexus vice president of marketing. "With the help of our talented roster of Culinary Master chefs, Lexus Culinary Cinema brought gourmet dining to the classic drive-in movie theater, and provided an experience only Lexus could deliver."

Tickets to this one-of-kind Lexus experience were priced at $25 per person and included admission to the film along with the three-course meal, complimentary gift bag and pre-movie trivia.

The Lexus Culinary Masters program includes a number of the country's most talented chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary personalities. They serve as ambassadors to the brand to help craft amazing experiences and amplify Lexus core values of human-centered craft, innovation, curiosity and hospitality. The current group of Lexus Culinary Masters includes James Beard Award-winning chefs Michelle Bernstein, Stephanie Izard, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo; Michelin star awarded chefs such as the legendary Daniel Boulud, Dominique Crenn, Ludo Lefebvre, Nickolas Martinez and Carlo Mirarchi; celebrated sommelier Carlton McCoy, and the "father of Southern Cuisine" Dean Fearing.

About LexusLexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

