Lexitas Announces Acquisition Of PM Legal And ELaw

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market, today announced that it has agreed to acquire PM Legal and eLaw.

PM Legal is New York and New Jersey's largest provider of process service, investigations and court services. PM Legal investigates more than 5,000 cases, serves more than 130,000 legal documents and files more than 90,000 court documents every year.

eLaw has revolutionized electronic calendar tracking in the New York and New Jersey court systems. More than 150,000 legal professionals subscribe to eLaw to simplify and streamline case research and tracking.

These acquisitions will significantly enhance Lexitas' service line, offering existing and potential customers access to process serving, investigations and electronic calendar tracking. This allows Lexitas to serve our clients throughout the life cycle of the legal process.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms and insurance companies in the U.S. and today its national sales force serves over 10,000 customers across 38 offices. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years and in the last year alone it completed 9 acquisitions.

Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas, stated, "we are pleased to add both PM Legal and eLaw to our portfolio of service offerings to the legal industry. PM Legal has built a best in class service organization for the legal community. eLaw provides outstanding docketing and calendaring software. PM Legal and eLaw will provide our customer base with compelling tools and services to manage their existing and future cases. These two companies fit perfectly and strategically with Lexitas' aggressive growth plans."

Dominick Esposito, President of eLaw, said, "we are excited to become part of the ever-growing family of Lexitas companies. Our strong commitment to our clients will be further enhanced by Lexitas and allow us to add additional resources to continue to provide a first-class product to the legal community."

"We are thrilled to join Lexitas," said Ross Mallor, President of PM Legal. "PM Legal and Lexitas have worked collaboratively in the New York and New Jersey legal marketplace for many years and share a common mission to provide our clients with the highest quality of service in the industry."

Foros acted as financial advisor to PM Legal and eLaw.

About Lexitas

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

About eLaw

Since 2000, eLaw has been annually ranked as the leading docketing and calendaring software and per diem services provider by New York and New Jersey legal professionals. eLaw allows attorneys to search, monitor and manage, dockets and court calendars in New York and New Jersey trial courts. eLaw improves case management so that lawyers can practice with confidence. For more information, visit www.eLaw.com.

About PM Legal

PM is the leader in process service, investigations and court services required every day by lawyers, paralegals and legal secretaries in the New York City area. We are experts at providing simplified and personalized services to swiftly move cases through the court system. Our mission is to make it easier for attorneys to focus on a winning litigation strategy by delivering a wide range of best-in-class litigation support with a single point of contact. For more information, visit www.pmlegal.com.

