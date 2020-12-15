Lexitas Acquires Steven H. Gentry & Associates

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market, and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of Steven H. Gentry & Associates. Steven H. Gentry & Associates is a well-respected court reporting firm in Mesquite, Texas that has served the DFW metroplex for 35 years. With a mixture of defense and plaintiff work, the firm is one of the few that has grown during the COVID chapter this year. That growth has been fueled by long-term loyal clients as well as Steve's quick pivot into remote depositions. The firm has networked with Lexitas for many years, and we are thrilled to be joining forces.

"We are extremely fortunate and thrilled to have Steve H. Gentry & Associates become a part of Lexitas. Steve has built a superior court reporting firm offering the highest quality of services to his clients for over 30 years. His integrity and commitment to excellence are in perfect alignment with the values of his new Lexitas team," said Melinda Weaver, President of Court Reporting at Lexitas.

Steve Gentry, CEO of Steven H. Gentry & Associates, said "I am pleased to be joining forces with Lexitas as we have worked together for many years, and now we will be delivering continued outstanding service to my clients while also providing a broader coverage network for them as they travel outside of DFW."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://gentrycr.com/.

