LexisNexis Special Services Appoints William G. Gross To Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Special Services Inc. today announced the appointment of William G. Goss, former Boston Police Commissioner and superintendent-in-chief, to its board of directors.

Gross served Boston law enforcement for 37 years and more recently was appointed 42nd Police Commissioner of the city. As commissioner, Gross focused on the ideals of community policing and established the first Bureau of Community Engagement.

"William's experience as the police commissioner of a major city, on diversity plans, and his leadership on community policing to boost transparency will be invaluable to LexisNexis Special Services and to the law enforcement and public safety agencies we serve in the digital age," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, LexisNexis Special Services Inc. "Commissioner Gross is a policing leader and he embodies what it means to serve others for the betterment of self and the community. He understands the data and analytics capabilities we have to help agencies lead with intelligence to keep communities safe."

Gross joined the Boston Police Department as a cadet and rose through the ranks, spending his first 10 years as a patrol officer. Before being chosen as the second highest position in the department, chief superintendent, Gross supervised the night shift. His career includes more than two years in an anti-gang violence unit, as well as fighting crime in a drug control unit. On August 6, 2018, William G. Gross was sworn in by Mayor Martin J. Walsh as the City of Boston's 42 nd Police Commissioner.

Gross later worked as a Boston Police Academy instructor in the professional development section.

"My career reflects my commitment to the city of Boston, it's citizens, and the law enforcement community," said Gross. "In this new role I hope to support agencies nationwide in building stronger community relationships through transparency, and provide tools to help them protect and serve."

Gross is affiliated with groups that are important to him both on a professional and personal level, such as the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. of Eastern Massachusetts and the National Major Cities Chiefs Association. He sits on the George Lewis Ruffin Society and the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, and he co-chairs the Officer Safety, Health and Wellness Working Group for the U.S. Department of Justice, President's Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. Commissioner Gross formerly served on the Advisory Board for Boston Center for Youth and Families and he is a former board member of the International Association of Police.

He has been awarded numerous awards for bravery, meritorious service and several Governor's Citations including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, the United States Attorney's Boston Offices' award For Outstanding Dedicated Service to the Survivors of the Boston Marathon Bombing, the Department of Justice Investigative Achievement Award and was named one of Boston's 100 Most Influential People of Color. In June 2018, marking the 50th anniversary of the passing of Robert F. Kennedy, he was presented the Robert F. Kennedy "Embracing the Legacy" Award. This award recognizes those who work tirelessly to carry on the legacy of the late Senator by raising awareness and fighting against societal injustice and inequity that affect children and families.

