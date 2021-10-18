Lexington Realty Trust Announces First Place Ranking For U.S. Industrial Listed Peer Group In 2021 GRESB® Assessment

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Lexington Realty Trust Report ("LXP"), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it earned the first place ranking for industrial listed companies in the U.S. in the 2021 GRESB ® Assessment. The GRESB ® Assessment is the leading ESG benchmarking and reporting framework for publicly listed real estate companies, providing validated ESG data and analytics to the investment community.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, "We are building a best-in-class ESG platform, and these results are validation of the tremendous progress we have already made. We are excited to continue enhancing our sustainability programs and more clearly define our policies and goals to align with the highest reporting standards. ESG is at the forefront of our investment model and we look forward to expanding our platform in the years to come."

Claire A. Koeneman, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of LXP's Board of Trustees, commented, "We are pleased with the significant advancements we have made and recognition we have received as we strengthen LXP's ESG platform. The Board and management team continue to elevate ESG topics and strive for excellence, in-line with shareholder expectations and best-in-class practices. We are excited to publish LXP's inaugural sustainability report later this year, which will provide further detail on the great work underway at LXP to create a more sustainable future and drive enhanced value for all LXP stakeholders."

LXP expects to publish its first sustainability report by the end of 2021; the report will align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard. Additional ESG-related accomplishments at LXP year-to-date in 2021 include:

Appointed Leslie Moore as Senior Vice President, Director of ESG and Corporate Operations.

Published (i) ESG objectives, including GHG emissions, energy consumption, water consumption, and diversion rate targets in line with the Paris Agreement, and (ii) stakeholder engagement policy, both of which are available on LXP's website.

Increased the number of green building certifications in the portfolio to 20, including obtaining the second highest BREEAM rating for an industrial property in the US.

Increased the number of "green" leases in the portfolio to 20 leases.

Entered into a letter of intent with a solar provider to explore solar at certain facilities.

Contracted with Moody's ESG Solutions to perform climate change analytics for the implementation of LXP's resilience strategy.

Installed or committed to install LED lighting for approximately three million square feet.

Analyzed eligibility for properties to apply for ENERGY STAR certification; currently targeting at least three properties for certification.

Conducted first tenant satisfaction survey with Kingsley and received a 3.96 out of 5 overall satisfaction rate for the industrial portfolio, which is greater than the Kingsley first-year average.

Incorporated ESG into metrics for executive cash incentive awards.

Signed on to support the UN Women's Empowerment Principles and the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

Increased frequency of diversity and cultural trainings/events.

Completed 13 ESG+R acquisition assessments.

Reported to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Lexington Realty Trust Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in LXP's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.

