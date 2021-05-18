Lexington Realty Trust Announces Appointment Of Elizabeth Noe To Board Of Trustees

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that Elizabeth Noe has been appointed to its Board of...

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") (LXP) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that Elizabeth Noe has been appointed to its Board of Trustees and the Audit Committee of the Board of Trustees, effective May 18, 2021.

Ms. Noe recently retired from the global law firm Paul Hastings LLP, which she joined in 1995. She served as a partner in the firm from February 2001 and as Chair of the Corporate Department from February 2010 until February 2020. Ms. Noe is the Vice-chair and Chair-elect of the Board of Trustees of Agnes Scott College and has served as a Trustee of the College since July 2014.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lexington Realty Trust, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to our Board of Trustees. Elizabeth brings securities regulation, capital markets and governance expertise to our Board and we look forward to her contributions as we finalize our transition to an industrial REIT. We are proud of our effort with respect to gender diversity on our Board, with 43% female membership on our Board. We are now exploring diversifying our Board with a racial or ethnically diverse member or a member of the LBGTQ community and expect to announce the appointment of a candidate by the end of 2022."

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

