Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Reaches Agreements To Exchange Convertible Notes, Reduce Outstanding Indebtedness

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced today that it has entered into separate, privately-negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 under which such holders have agreed to exchange an aggregate principal amount of $62.55 million of Notes in exchange for aggregate consideration consisting of $41.03 million in cash (including $1.07 million of accrued interest) and 8,746,117 shares of Lexicon's common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

The transactions are expected to close by September 28, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Immediately following the closings, $24.95 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

The completion of the transactions will reduce Lexicon's remaining interest expense through 2021 on the exchanged Notes by approximately $3.9 million. Once completed, and together with other debt reductions, including the repayment of Lexicon's secured loan concurrent with the closing of its sale of XERMELO ® (telotristat ethyl) and related assets to TerSera Therapeutics, LLC, Lexicon will have reduced the principal amount of its outstanding debt by approximately 90% since June 30, 2020, better aligning with its strategic focus on its LX9211 neuropathic pain program and other research and development assets.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The issuance of common stock has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

About LX9211

LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a target with a pain phenotype discovered and extensively characterized in an alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. Lexicon holds exclusive research, development and commercialization rights to LX9211 and additional compounds acting through AAK1 under the alliance.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development in diabetes and metabolism, neuropathic pain and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to Lexicon's financial position, long-term outlook on its business and the clinical development and therapeutic and commercial potential of its drug candidates . In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon's growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon's ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin , LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under "Risk Factors" in Lexicon's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

