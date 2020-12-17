LexaGene To Place MiQLab Systems At Two Leading Specialty And Emergency Veterinary Care Hospitals

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., ( TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the " Company"), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it will place MiQLab™ systems into the busy clinical practices of two specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals as part of LexaGene's Early Access Program.

LexaGene will provide access to its point-of-care technology to both Veterinary Specialty Hospital (VSH) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as to Denver Animal Emergency (Denver) in Denver, North Carolina. Both practices will evaluate the MiQLab system and MiQLab Bacterial AMR Test in specialty and critical care settings using a range of sample types.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene's CEO and Founder states, "We are very excited to be placing MiQLab systems at innovative veterinary hospitals like VSH and Denver. We expect these systems to demonstrate the advantage of having in-house automated rapid testing for pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers, which is expected to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. The feedback we receive from these industry leading practices will help us in our efforts to gain wide adoption in this market."

MiQLab-generated data will be evaluated against traditional culture and sensitivity testing that typically takes 3-5 days for results. By contrast, MiQLab provides results fast enough to allow care providers to make knowledge-based decisions for timely patient care. This is particularly important for appropriately treating animals infected with multi-drug resistant pathogens.

Dr. Jorg Bucheler, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), ECVIM and practice owner of VSH states, "I am very pleased that VSH will be able to evaluate LexaGene's MiQLab system. We pride ourselves on using the very latest technology and techniques in specialty and critical care to deliver the highest level of service we can provide our patients. Having access to rapid PCR in-clinic testing will allow us to triage critical and complicated infections more effectively."

Dr. Andrew Pierce, DVM, Owner and Medical Director of Denver adds, "We are looking forward to gaining access to LexaGene's MiQLab system for testing in our emergency care practice. To have this type of technology available where rapid time-to-answer really matters is ground-breaking for our line of work."

LexaGene expects to place systems for these evaluations shortly after the new year.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Dr. Jack Regan Chief Executive Officer & Director

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press 'go'. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

About VSHVeterinary Specialty Hospital of Palm Beach Gardens in Florida provides specialty and critical/emergency 24-hour care to thousands of patients each year, treating complex veterinary cases in areas such as surgery, oncology, dermatology, neurology, cardiology, and internal medicine.

About DenverDenver Animal Emergency, located in North Carolina, provides 24/7 emergency care to support pet owners and local veterinary practices during critical times.

For further information, please contact:

Media ContactsNicole RidgedaleDirector of Corporate Marketing, LexaGene800.215.1824 ext 206 nridgedale@lexagene.com

Investor RelationsJay AdelaarVice President of Capital Markets, LexaGene800.215.1824 ext 207 jadelaar@lexagene.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.