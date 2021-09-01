Lexa Sterilizer - More Capacity And Efficiency

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With the new Lexa sterilizer, W&H offers more of what counts in everyday dental infection control: incredible capacity, efficiency and protection.

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With the new Lexa sterilizer, W&H offers more of what counts in everyday dental infection control: incredible capacity, efficiency and protection. Large chamber capacity combined with short cycle times and full traceability speed up your sterilization process at the highest standards. Versatile cycle program options for all types of loads makes the Lexa sterilizer the perfect partner in your hygiene workflow.

Incredible standards in sterilizationWith high capacity inside and ideal dimensions outside, Lexa fits perfectly into your reprocessing room. The W&H sterilizer was built to offer different cycles to fulfill your individual needs: fastest programs according to the load with incredible hygiene standards, guaranteed by the closed-door drying process with HEPA filters and the use of fresh water for each cycle. This and much more are what Lexa offers for your daily workflow:

Incredible efficiency: With a large chamber capacity of 7.4 gallons, short cycle times and excellent load drying, Lexa provides a high throughput for your reprocessing needs.

Incredible flexibility:No matter how many treatments a day - Lexa comes equipped with 4 large trays and a unique rack that provides a larger surface for more loading options.

Incredible speed:Lexa offers versatile programs for different types of loads, reducing your overall cycle duration. Lexa's fast cycle is specific for all types of instruments and sterilizes up to 18 lbs. or over 100 handpieces in just 30 minutes!

Incredible usability: Automatic water filling and drain valves (optional) can speed up your daily reprocessing activities. A user-friendly interface and a high-end 4.3" color touchscreen provide simple navigation to all sterilization options. Thanks to an Ethernet port (LAN) or Wi-Fi kit (optional), the W&H Steri App users can control up to 4 sterilizers.

Incredible protection:With user authentication and load release options, Lexa offers a customized traceability system. The integrated built-in USB data logger guarantees complete cycle documentation. An optional barcode label printer provides the "load - cycle - patient" link.

Lexa provides professional sterilization for peace of mind reprocessing and infection prevention. With the Lexa sterilizer you can respond with flexibly to upcoming challenges and increase safety for your patients and your practice team all within the W&H AIMS (Advanced Infection prevention Management Solutions) workflow.

The new Lexa - now available at your dealer in the USA and Canada!

W&H Impex Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group .

