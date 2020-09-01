LEWIS Appoints Global Campaign Expert Andrea Fuller To Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced the appointment of Andrea Fuller to its Advisory Board (LAB). Fuller will provide advice and share insight with the LEWIS team on an ongoing basis. Founded in 2017, the LAB forecasts business, economic and cultural trends.

"Andrea is a passionate communicator and a deeply respected business leader with tremendous marketing acumen. More importantly, Andrea is an outstanding intellect who will inspire new ways of thinking," said Chris Lewis, CEO of the company. "Andrea is also a former client and it's a pleasure to maintain relationships with our partners."

Fuller is an accomplished marketing and communications professional with over two decades of experience working with consumer and B2B brands, most recently as Vice President of Communications at Citrine Informatics.

"I have always valued my relationship with the company and am truly honored to accept this appointment. I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to help LEWIS drive the marketing industry forward," said Fuller.

About LEWIS LEWIS is a global marketing consultancy built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 500 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

About LABThe LEWIS Advisory Board (LAB) is the research basis for the best-selling, award-winning book The Leadership Lab . This identified paradoxical trends in global organizations and proposed a new leadership model in response. LAB was designed to help leaders spot global trends and achieve greater situational awareness. It holds invitation-only round tables for leaders from a variety of backgrounds including scientists, politicians, economists, artists, academics and military leaders.

