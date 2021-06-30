Lewis & Clark Law School's Top-Ranked Environmental Law Program Offers Advanced Degrees Online For Lawyers And Non-Lawyers

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, U.S. News and World Report ranked Lewis & Clark Law's Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law program number one in the nation for 2022 — for the third year in a row. Lewis & Clark's Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law program has a 25-year history of being ranked first or second in the se national rankings . Lewis & Clark's Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law Program is the leading program of its kind —and has been able to keep its high ranking by adapting the program to meet student's needs and in-demand skills.

In addition to law (JD) degrees, Lewis & Clark offers advanced degrees in environmental law and policy, both for lawyers (Master of Law: LLM) and for those who have an undergraduate degree (Master of Studies: MSL). Lewis & Clark's LLM and MSL degree programs offer expansive course offerings and individual research credits which provide a range of in-depth knowledge across the environmental, natural resources, and energy law curriculum. Students can tailor their courses to meet particular professional environmental goals.

Recognizing the increased need for flexible learning, Lewis & Clark now offers both the LLM and MSL 100% online. This allows students from around the world the opportunity of attending the highest-ranked environmental law program in the U.S. from the convenience of home. With this flexible program, students can take one or more classes per semester—adjusting their credit load to fit with their personal and professional obligations.

LLM and MSL graduates call the Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law degree programs a challenging and life-changing experience:

"[The MSL program] gave me the foundational knowledge to effectively and confidently communicate about environmental law. The professors are experts in their field, yet maintain sincere approachability with students. Every aspect of my time in this program prepared me for a career in environmental policy."

A recent LLM graduate said, " My Lewis & Clark LLM unlocked the opportunities that led to my election as a shareholder. It was instrumental in getting to where I am today."

"This program and online format allowed me to broaden my environmental law knowledge and bring a needed specialization to my small town. I expect this degree to further strengthen my practice ties to land use, and natural resource law. It has also instilled confidence in my knowledge of environmental law," reports another recent graduate of the online LLM, who after graduating was offered his dream job as a city attorney in the land use section.

Lewis & Clark Law LLM and MSL alumni have applied their environmental knowledge in the area of private practice, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, journalism, and teaching. Lewis & Clark graduates have gone on to exciting careers in energy companies, federal agencies, wildlife federations, private practice, and more.

Lewis & Clark Law is accepting Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law Fall 2021 LLM and MSL applications through Thursday, July 15. Applying as soon as possible is encouraged to process financial aid and for optimal course selection. If you have any questions about the program or need help with your application, contact 503-867-8058 or envlawllm@lclark.edu.

Lewis & Clark Law School, located in Portland, Oregon, is a top law school in the greater Northwest region of the United States. Lewis & Clark strives to maintain and enhance a rich intellectual environment that contributes to legal knowledge through teaching, scholarship, and public service; that fosters innovation and new ideas; and that educates, supports and challenges students in developing the knowledge, analytical and practical skills, and professional values that they need to excel in a diverse and dynamic world.

