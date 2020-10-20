Lewis & Clark Bank Announces Expansion Into Vancouver, WA

Lewis & Clark Bank (OTC Pink: LWCL) announced expansion into Washington state with a loan production office opening January 2021 in Vancouver. This is the fourth location for the Bank and the first in Washington. Lewis & Clark Bank currently has Oregon branches in Astoria, Seaside, and Oregon City.

"We are excited for this growth opportunity into the Vancouver market," said Jeffrey Sumpter, President and CEO of Lewis & Clark Bank. "We feel having a physical presence in the area offers our customers with a local connection to community banking at its finest."

Lewis & Clark Bank Vancouver is located at 2105 NE 129th Street, Suite 101. The new office provides commercial lending services led by Dan Clark, Senior Vice President/Regional Manager, and Sharif Burdzik, Vice President Commercial Relationship Manager. Both are seasoned community bankers in Clark County with a combined 50 years' experience.

"Clark County businesses have a long tradition of partnering with community banks to help our community thrive," Dan Clark adds. "Lewis & Clark Bank is an entrepreneurial local community bank, focused primarily on businesses and nonprofits. We are excited to bring the high level of service, care and expertise that you should expect from your business banking partner."

About Lewis & Clark Bank

Headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, Lewis & Clark Bank is a state-chartered full-service commercial bank. Partnering with people and businesses throughout Oregon and SW Washington, the Bank believes that being part of the community means participating in its success.

For more information about Lewis & Clark Bank, visit www.lewisandclarkbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006086/en/