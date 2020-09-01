Lewis & Clark Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lewis & Clark Bancorp (OTC Pink: LWCL) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Lewis & Clark Bancorp (OTC Pink: LWCL) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, which is unchanged from the prior quarter. The cash dividend is payable September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. This cash dividend represents the 18 th consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders.

About Lewis & Clark Bancorp

Headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, Lewis & Clark Bancorp is the holding company for Lewis & Clark Bank, a state-chartered full-service commercial bank. Partnering with people and businesses throughout Oregon and SW Washington, the Bank believes that being an integral part of the community it serves, helps promote both growth and success.

