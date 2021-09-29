Levoit Donates More Than 300 Air Purifiers To Lake Tahoe Unified District To Help Northern California School Districts Provide Safe Learning Spaces

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, donated 316 air purifiers to the Lake Tahoe unified school district in support of the South Lake Tahoe residents, following the impacts of the Caldor Fire. To date, Levoit has donated nearly 1,000 air purifiers to Northern California school districts, including recently donating more than 600 purifiers to the Susanville school district.

"This year's fire season has caused air quality to reach high and dangerous levels and is not predicted to ease up anytime soon. Levoit does not have the ability to directly put out fires, but we can give our support to the surrounding communities by providing them with targeted localized clean indoor air solutions, " said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "Levoit air purifiers remove harmful airborne pollutants, viruses, and bacteria. Students and faculty no longer have to worry about their health on a daily basis while they are at school; instead, they can return their focus on learning and teaching." *

The Caldor fire has burned over 220,000 acres, causing dangerously high AQI levels and forcing evacuations as well as the postponement of the school year. In light of COVID restrictions and wildfires season, Levoit saw the unique challenges schools face in returning to in-person learning and wanted to ensure students in Lake Tahoe would return to a safe and healthy learning environment.

"Children spend a significant amount of time in school. Poor air quality can lead to sick days, impaired learning and overall fatigue. Both indoor and outdoor academic environments need to have quality air to nourish children's developing minds and bodies. The devastating wildfires in Northern California combined with the pandemic has impacted the children," says Dr. Todd Cutler of Lake Tahoe School District. "These air purifiers are one step towards providing The Lake Tahoe children with a safe and productive learning environment." *

Based on needs identified by the school district, Levoit donated 197 Vital 100 air purifiers and 119 LV-H134 air purifiers, totaling 316 purifiers. These two models feature smart technology and energy-efficient capabilities designed to allow for air in large areas such as classrooms to be cleaned quickly. These top-rated air purifiers trap 99.97% of airborne particles and pollutants, such as pet dander, pollen, mold spores, and dust, and feature a custom High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to help neutralize smoke and fumes.

The models are ideal for different size classrooms, for instance, the LV-H134 purifier is best suited for larger classrooms cleaning a 1,170 square-foot room in 30 minutes; whereas, the Vital 100 is ideal for smaller areas such as reading nooks or cubby rooms cleaning a 500 square-foot room in as little as 30 minutes. The LVH-134 air purifier is energy star certified and the Vital 100 has a low operating cost and can run twenty-four hours a day for only $1.66 a week. These purifiers provide constant protection throughout times of high pollution, such as wildfire season.

Both models come equipped with a three-stage filtration system, providing students and faculty with exceptionally fresh air throughout the day. Additionally, the LV-H134 gives real-time readings of PM2 and automatically adjusts to make sure the quality of air remains safe at all times. Both the LV-134 and Vital 100 were selected for donation because of their low operation volume of 23 decibels, eliminating distracting noise and maintaining a quiet environment for learning. no disruptions to their learning.

"These purifiers will be essential in keeping our classrooms, staff, and students safe throughout every school day. On behalf of the Lake Tahoe School District, and the community at large, we are immensely grateful to Levoit, and credit our newfound peace of mind to these air purifiers," added Dr. Cutler, Lake Tahoe School District Superintendent

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

Media Contact:Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Director 3472065651 320114@email4pr.com

* According to CDC, portable HEPA filtration units that combine a HEPA filter with a powered fan system are effective at cleaning air within spaces to reduce the concentration of airborne particulates, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) viral particles. Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/ventilation.html#refphf; https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7027e1.htm. However, Levoit has not tested its air purifiers for effectiveness against Sars-CoV-2 and makes no claims that these air purifiers help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levoit-donates-more-than-300-air-purifiers-to-lake-tahoe-unified-district-to-help-northern-california-school-districts-provide-safe-learning-spaces-301388050.html

SOURCE Levoit