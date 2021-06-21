Leviton Lighting Brand Viscor Launches First Luminaire With 365DisInFx™ UVA Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton Lighting brand Viscor announced today they are launching Visioneering's LRTH-DFX luminaire featuring 365DisInFx TM UVA technology. This is the first luminaire to launch since Leviton Lighting brands announced they were licensing the technology for incorporation into their portfolio.

LRTH-DFX troffer integrated with 365DisInFx™ UVA technology fills a critical need by enabling continuous disinfection

"As we return to regular activity in our shared spaces, safety will continue to be the highest priority," said Richie Westfall, VP/general manager, Leviton Lighting & Controls. "The LRTH-DFX troffer integrated with 365DisInFx™ UVA technology fills a critical need by enabling continuous disinfection without requiring occupants to leave spaces."

Building from the popular modern style of Visioneering's LRTH, LRTH-DFX offers a recessed architectural luminaire and 365DisInFx™ UVA technology to reduce building occupant's exposure to harmful bacteria. This is done in real time while occupants are present. As a low-profile luminaire, LRTH is ideal for applications in spaces such as office areas, retail stores, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and fitness centers.

"Viscor is proud to offer the first Leviton Lighting luminaire featuring 365DisInFx™ UVA technology under the Visioneering brand," said Pierre Legare, executive vice president, Viscor. "With the continuous disinfection provided by LRTH-DFX, we hope to support cleaner spaces that will allow building occupants to focus more on the activities they are doing rather than the cleanliness of the spaces they are in."

To learn more about Viscor's LRTH-DFX troffer with 365DisInFx™ UVA technology, please visit: https://www.viscor.com/en/products/365-disinfection-lighting.

About Leviton Lighting + ControlsLeviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls offering designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About LevitonLeviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

