Leviton Introduces Podcast Series For Electrical Contractors

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of its new Contractor Connect Podcast Series which discusses pertinent topics, products and news within the electrical contracting industry, along with new Leviton programs and more. The highlight of each podcast is a live, candid interview with industry experts discussing timely topics while offering insight and professional opinions.

"In an ongoing effort to engage with and serve as a trusted resource to the contractor community, we developed the Contractor Connect Podcast Series to share the latest developments at Leviton, as well as the electrical industry in general, in an informative and entertaining way," said Tom Degnan, contractor channel manager, Leviton. "Leviton is particularly pleased to have the opportunity to sit down with industry leaders and experts, allowing them to share their knowledge and experiences with electrical contractors."

The inaugural episode of the new Podcast Series features an interview with recognized NEC ® Code expert Mike Holt, who explores the latest AFCI requirements and other relevant Code topics. Other participating guests include Brian House, electrical contractor and vice president at Mike Holt Enterprises, and Bill Grande, senior director of product management at Leviton, who discusses advancements in GFCI technology, including self-test requirements and what happens when a GFCI reaches its end of life. Some of the other key topics covered include how Leviton Wi-Fi ® enabled load centers and Bluetooth ® AFCI receptacles can receive firmware updates to help contractors by mitigating nuisance tripping.

Leviton Contractor Connect Podcasts may be viewed on the Leviton YouTube channel or listened to through Apple ® or Google ® Podcasts. To listen or watch, visit the Leviton Podcast page: www.leviton.com/podcast.

