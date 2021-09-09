Leviton Introduces New Decora® Weather-Resistant Receptacle

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced its new Decora Weather-Resistant Receptacle, expanding their line of weather-resistant devices to include the company's signature brand. The new receptacle is available in a 15A model and is tamper-resistant for added child safety, providing protection against injury with a built-in shutter mechanism which helps to prevent foreign objects from being inserted into outlets.

The Leviton Decora Weather-Resistant Receptacle is built to withstand exposure to the elements and meets the requirements of NEC ® Section 406.8 and UL standards to help ensure safety and protection outdoors. The receptacle is made with UV stabilized materials and corrosion resistant materials that stand up to the harsh elements of the outdoors.

"All residential receptacles installed outdoors are required by the National Electrical Code ® to be weather-resistant. Pair with a Leviton While-in-Use Cover and install on a GFCI protected circuit to meet Code requirements, and make time spent working outdoors and enjoying outdoor activities safer for the entire family," said Melissa Cinelli, senior product manager, Leviton. "Install weather-resistant receptacles in the front and rear of the home and on patios, decks and near pools and hot tubs."

The Leviton Decora Weather-Resistant Receptacle is available in White and is backed by a two-year limited warranty.

