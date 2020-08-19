Leviton Introduces LEV Series IEC 60309 Pin & Sleeve Devices With Innovative Inform™ Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton is excited to announce the official launch of its line of LEV Series IEC 60309-1 and IEC 60309-2 Pin & Sleeve devices with Inform™ technology manufactured in North America. The launch includes 30 Amp and 60 Amp plugs, connectors, receptacles, inlets, backboxes and mechanical interlocks designed to simplify installation, endure the harshest environments and improve safety and productivity.

"After years of dedication to the industrial space and working directly with our customers, we've developed a new line of IEC 60309 pin & sleeve devices that deliver on our commitment to safety, performance and innovation," said Michael Mattei, vice president & general manager, Leviton Commercial & Industrial. "These devices are ideal for customers in a variety of industrial environments, including manufacturing, food and beverage processing, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), temporary and portable power applications, mining, entertainment venues and fast-food environments."

LEV Series pin & sleeve devices are available with Leviton's new Inform™ technology. Inform is a technology platform that enables Leviton products to provide real-time product data to the end-user. The Inform technology also provides a range of feature sets which vary according to the specific product within the LEV Series family. The data provided through the platform is ultimately used to improve safety, efficiency and productivity.

The ability to monitor device health and operating status (also known as condition monitoring) is the foundational principle behind Inform technology. The application of Inform technology on the pin and sleeve devices can be as simple as an on-device warning to users of an abnormal operating condition such as on the plugs and connectors, or as complex as providing device operational data for enabling predictive maintenance programs on the mechanical interlocks. By accessing real-time information about machine health and power quality in both these ways, facility managers and electricians can more quickly address potential hazards to ensure their people and systems are operating safely and efficiently.

The LEV Series mechanical interlocks with Inform technology identify disturbances that can impact machine performance and lead to unplanned downtime. These mechanical interlocks monitor individual line-side and load-side voltage values, ground continuity, liquid accumulation and welded or broken contacts via line-of-sight LED indication and remote monitoring via the Inform app.

Additionally, LEV Series plugs and connectors with Inform technology provide local monitoring through line-of-sight visual power indication to increase safety. Green LEDs illuminate when the device is energized, warning that power is present. This also allows for faster troubleshooting when there is a power problem with connected equipment.

For use in any environment, LEV Series devices feature higher, more comprehensive and exclusive watertight ratings over the competition, as well as superior construction. All devices are rated to IP66, IP67, industry exclusive IP68 for long-term submersion and IP69K for high-pressure, high temperature washdown. Nickel-plated brass pins and sleeves are self-cleaning, corrosion-resistant and allow for improved insertion and withdrawal. All devices are designed with sanitary conditions in mind without gaps for debris to build up, allowing LEV Series to be one of the only NSF Certified pin & sleeve devices on the market.

Beyond the safety benefits, the new LEV Series IEC 60309 pin & sleeve plugs and connectors were designed to ease installation and maintenance for the end-user by:

Eliminating several screws for a faster assembly.

Providing screwless back clamp versions on 30 Amp plugs and connectors, which have two fewer screws for added time savings and come equipped with a dust grommet.

Including captive hex style terminal screws and captive assembly screws that won't fall out during proper installation or servicing.

Using pre-attached gaskets and grounding wires with receptables and inlets rather than separate components.

Shipping partially assembled plugs and connectors to ease installation from set-up.

LEV Series devices are also available with an industry-leading five-year warranty to ensure quality and reliability.

LEV Series Pin & Sleeve devices will be available in 20 Amp and 100 Amp configurations in late 2020. To learn more about the LEV Series offering, visit www.leviton.com/levseries.

About Leviton Commercial and IndustrialLeviton's comprehensive line of commercial and industrial-grade electrical wiring devices provide builders, contractors and specifiers with solutions engineered to withstand the most rigorous commercial environments and harshest industrial applications. Leviton manufacturers everything from commercial, industrial and hospital grade wiring devices, to surge protective devices, electric vehicle supply equipment, temporary power solutions, heavy duty motor starter switches, IEC and NEMA watertight rated devices and more. Learn more at www.leviton.com/industrial.

About LevitonLeviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

