Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Its Investment In ZorgDomein

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), an international investment firm, announced today that it has sold its investment in ZorgDomein ("ZorgDomein" or "the Company"), the leading healthcare referral platform in the Netherlands, to Rabobank.

Founded in 2000, ZorgDomein provides SaaS-based solutions to the Dutch healthcare sector. The Company connects various types of healthcare providers to patients through digital patient referrals, diagnostic requests and consultations. In 2019, over 6 million patients found the right care through 14+ million referrals in the ZorgDomein environment. More than 80,000 care providers, such as GP's and specialists, use the platform on a daily basis.

Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director of LLCP, said, "We believe that LLCP's investment in ZorgDomein has been highly value additive for all stakeholders. We supported the Company's growth in new product areas through substantial investment in data analytics, consumer facing propositions such as the 'Digital Patient Journey,' and enhanced referral solutions. ZorgDomein has a unique position in the Dutch healthcare domain and we believe Rabobank will be an outstanding partner that will further support the Company as it executes its future growth plans."

Dick Gorris, CEO of ZorgDomein, commented, "We are grateful for the support that LLCP has offered us over the past years. Their investment in the growth of the Company and ability to understand the complexity of operating within the Dutch healthcare domain has helped us ideally position the business for the next phase of growth."

PwC served as financial advisor and NautaDutilh served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.2 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. The firm currently manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets - including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital, and its most recent European fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, which closed in 2020 with €463 million of committed capital. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, London, The Hague, Stockholm, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

