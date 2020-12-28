Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Futurewhiz - Parent Of Squla, WRTS And Scoyo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), an international investment firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company Futurewhiz, the parent company of Squla, WRTS and Scoyo...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), an international investment firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company Futurewhiz, the parent company of Squla, WRTS and Scoyo ("Futurewhiz" or the "Company") to NPM Capital.

Futurewhiz is the leading consumer education company in the Netherlands and provides interactive educational tools for primary school pupils (Squla) and secondary school students (WRTS). Squla is linked to the national curriculum and is designed to supplement a student's education in a fun and adaptive way. The company's products are used in over 50,000 classrooms and by over 1.4 million users throughout the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. Recently, Futurewhiz continued its international expansion through the acquisition of Scoyo, which added over 7 million potential users in the German market.

Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director of LLCP, said, "LLCP's investment in Futurewhiz has been extremely successful for the company and all of its stakeholders. We supported the company's execution of two transformational acquisitions, adding new products and expanding into new end markets and geographies. The company is now strongly positioned to continue to execute on its growth strategy, and we wish them continued success in the future."

Serge Bueters, CEO of Futurewhiz, commented, "We are grateful for LLCP's support over the past several years. LLCP has made significant investments in the growth of our two platforms and helped prepare Futurewhiz for its next phase."

ING served as financial advisor and NautaDutilh served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Management was advised by PwC (financial) and CORP. (legal).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. The firm currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets - including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital, and its most recent European fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, which closed in 2020 with €463 million of committed capital. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, London, The Hague, Stockholm, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

Contact: Mark Semer or Ross Lovern Kekst CNC (917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-7205

