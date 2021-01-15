Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Trinity Consultants Acquires SESPE Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc. ("Trinity"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired SESPE Consulting, Inc. ("SESPE" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Ventura, California, SESPE provides environmental compliance and permitting services including air quality, stormwater and water quality, and land use planning, to clients across a diverse set of industries.

Trinity is a leading provider of regulatory-driven environmental, health & safety and engineering consulting services. Trinity specializes in highly technical, compliance-driven services with a core presence in air quality and an expanding presence in adjacencies such as commissioning, qualification and validation, process safety management, toxicology, acoustics and water quality. Trinity operates from over 70 offices worldwide, with a national U.S. footprint and a presence in key international markets. Trinity was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Jay Hofmann, President and CEO of Trinity, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome SESPE onto the Trinity platform. SESPE further expands Trinity's market-leading environmental consulting practice by adding renowned expertise on a variety of key regulations in the strategically significant California market."

Andrew Schwartz, a Partner at LLCP, stated, "We are pleased to announce this acquisition, which demonstrates our strong support for Trinity's growth strategy. The acquisition of SESPE continues Trinity's expansion into targeted growth areas and further enhances the suite of regulatory and compliance offerings available to its clients."

Trinity is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.2 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets - including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital - and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

