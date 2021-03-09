Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires Creditinfo Group In Partnership With Founder And Management

LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Creditinfo Group ("Creditinfo" or the "Company") in partnership with its founder and management team.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, Creditinfo is a provider of credit information and risk management solutions worldwide. Creditinfo facilitates access to finance, through intelligent information, software and decision analytics solutions. With more than 30 credit bureaus running today, Creditinfo has a considerable global presence within the credit risk management market. For decades, Creditinfo has provided business information, risk management and credit bureau solutions to some of the largest, lenders, governments and central banks globally to increase financial inclusion and generate economic growth by allowing credit access for Small and Medium Enterprises ("SMEs") and individuals.

Paul Randall, CEO of Creditinfo Group, commented, "This investment is a clear indicator of Creditinfo's potential and commitment to enable corporates, SMEs and individuals to be more informed participants in the economy. We now have an eager and dynamic investor on board that will help us increase market penetration and fuel expansion. They bring a wealth of experience building international businesses that will help us further strengthen our contribution to the credit risk and fintech industry. Our unique position in both advanced and emerging markets, and the mix of technology our solution can incorporate, highlight Creditinfo's considerable growth potential."

Erik Nobel, Managing Director at LLCP, commented, "We are excited to support Creditinfo's expansion and growth through this investment. LLCP's significant experience investing in companies around the world will enable Creditinfo to further establish its leadership in the credit risk and fintech industry and support to its international client base."

David Cowan, Senior Managing Director at LLCP, added, "We are thrilled to partner with the Creditinfo team and look forward to supporting the Company's strategic growth plans. We believe that Creditinfo holds a unique position within its market and are confident in its continued success."

Creditinfo will be the fourth investment from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.

LLCP was advised by Castlegreen Partners LLP (M&A), RSM (financial), Deloitte (tax) Willkie Farr & Gallagher (legal) and Roland Berger (commercial).

Creditinfo was advised by Alantra (M&A) and DLA (legal).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.7 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. The firm currently manages approximately $7.8 billion of assets - including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital, and its most recent European fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, which closed in 2020 with €463 million of committed capital. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, London, The Hague, Stockholm, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

