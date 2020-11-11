Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation At The J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Report today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/crlux20/general_signin?gpu_only=true. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's ®, Dockers ®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen ® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006276/en/