Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Management Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report today announced a change of leadership in its commercial organization.

Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.), will become the senior vice president and managing director for U.S. and Canada—the company's largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels. Mohanty is a veteran retailer and apparel executive who has held roles with a number of global brands over the span of his career, including e-commerce conglomerate Global Fashion Group, fashion and lifestyle retailing company the Jay Gee Group, and the Benetton Group.

"During his tenure with the company, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are located, to deliver industry-leading results," said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "We know he will bring his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for our brands, dedication to developing talent, and track record of executing amazing consumer experiences to his new role leading the U.S. and Canada."

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005791/en/