Level Up! Students Can Ignite Their Interests And Improve Their Future

Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Stride, Inc. Report—the nation's leading provider of online and blended programs—announces 14 new cutting-edge enrichment programs designed to offer all students and adult learners nationwide educational and entrepreneurial opportunities outside the classroom and workplace.

As one of the offerings, students can participate in a 10-week entrepreneurship program where they create an actual business from an idea fueled by their interests and passions. At the end of the program, each student will have a business plan, budget, pitch presentation, and visual prototype. Students learn fundamental business tools and concepts including competitor analysis, marketing, SWOT analysis, and design thinking. There is also a specific entrepreneurship program for musicians looking to start their own music-related business.

"I came out with so much confidence and the program gave me the power to say look where I was and look what I became. It definitely did wonders for me," said former program participant Raina Jain, 19, CEO of The Queen Bee.

Stride Enrichment Programs help ignite interests in teens and adults and encourage them to learn new skills, build a portfolio of creative work, and foster long-lasting friendships and professional connections. Registration opened this week and is available to all students and adult learners nationwide. Some programs do require a class prerequisite. Details can be found on the Stride Enrichment page.

Other available enrichment programs include commercial drone certification and drone flight, national intelligence, video game design, virtual reality and mobile app development, robotics, fashion design, comic book illustration, creative storytelling through photography, and more.

Participating students will have the chance to connect with a diverse range of industry experts, build essential skills, and find new opportunities to expand their horizons as they head into the spring.

"Students and adult learners want next generation skills that will take them to the next level and prepare them for jobs of the future," said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Advocacy & Retention at Stride, Inc. "Each of these programs enables learners to invest in themselves in a way that can open new doors and start them on a path to success."

