Level Up Group Expands To SF Peninsula With Real Estate Powerhouse Jeff Lang

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level Up Group of Keller Williams Realty is expanding its reach to the Peninsula. This addition offers buyers, sellers and investors a comprehensive real estate experience with the best-in-class service the organization is known for.

Real estate powerhouse Jeff Lang will lead the group's expansion which will extend its stronghold in San Francisco to include cities from South San Francisco to Palo Alto.

Lang has been a leader in the Peninsula area for over 15 years. He has an impeccable reputation in the industry for his shrewd negotiation skills, creative and innovative marketing campaigns, practical solutions, and unparalleled support to his clients. Lang earned his JD at the University of San Diego, School of Law where he was President of the Negotiations team and competed nationally. He gained his MBA from Boston University. A portion of every transaction will be donated to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and the San Mateo County Parks Foundation to support two indispensable community organizations.

"I'm excited to leverage the expertise and resources of a top-performing team like the Level Up Group to deliver more value and an even better client experience," Lang said. "I value Michael's leadership and the integrity of the brand he's created because I know it will result in a quicker and more profitable sale for my clients."

Owner and CEO Michael Minson said, "Jeff brings a wealth of local area and professional expertise to the team. We are thrilled to be in business with such a talented and dedicated agent and are excited for being able to help our future Peninsula clients achieve their real estate goals and level up their lives."

The Level Up Group is one of the Bay Area's premier real estate teams. They equip agents with tremendous resources to deliver exceptional results for their clients. In the past eight years, they've helped nearly 500 families buy, sell, and invest in over $600M worth of Bay Area real estate. Keller Williams is the #1 training organization in the world across all industries (Training Magazine) and their agents leverage their training to deliver a white-glove experience in all areas of the real estate transaction - including marketing, systems, ethics, technology, sales, and support.

