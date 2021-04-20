Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One") (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, represented by depositary shares (Nasdaq: LEVLP) each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series B preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

