Level Agency Promotes Patrick Van Gorder To EVP As Agency Grows

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Agency announced today the promotion of Patrick Van Gorder to Executive Vice President in a move designed to double-down on the culture of client performance at one of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing marketing agencies.

"Level Agency is already one of Pittsburgh's largest and most established performance marketing shops," said Thomas Donohoe, agency founder and CEO. "Patrick has been a big part of that success story since literally day one. He built a reputation in our agency, with our clients, and with our platform partners as a candid voice and strategic mind who consistently delivers results."

Van Gorder has spearheaded key initiatives and successful client campaigns at Level Agency during his four-year tenure as Senior Vice President, and led Client Services, Media Services, and Creative Services teams through a sustained period of double-digit agency growth.

As businesses shift their focus towards digital advertising channels, Level Agency recently added experienced talent to teams led by Van Gorder: Christina Starkweather, as Sr. Director of Digital Marketing, eCommerce; Craig Ferrence, as Senior Creative Director; and Chris Scott, as Senior Client Services Manager.

"Our agency is stronger than it's ever been. In an all-remote world, it takes a new kind of leadership to build a cohesive culture and bring the best out of even the most talented teams, said Patrick Patterson, Level's President. "Patrick's mandate includes some of our most critical challenges: building and sustaining diverse, high-functioning performance marketing teams from across the country and maintaining our position at the forefront of digital advertising strategy and execution."

Van Gorder's responsibilities as Executive Vice President include the strategic performance marketing success of the Agency's clients. That encompasses fostering healthy, trust-rooted partner relationships, developing increasingly ROI-effective ways to digitally reach target audiences, and consistently delivering attention-grabbing and relevant advertising creative.

"I'm thankful to work with smart, focused, and innovative people at the agency and on our clients' marketing teams who care about each other and the success of their brands." Van Gorder said. "We are proud of what we've built, but in a continuous improvement culture like the one at Level, we're focused on how we can do things even better tomorrow."

A son of missionary parents, Van Gorder grew up in five different countries across three continents, before coming to the University of Pittsburgh to study Journalism and Political Science. He lives in the city's East End with his wife Sophia, golden retriever Lily, and cat Basil.

Level Agency is a leading full-service interactive agency headquartered in Pittsburgh with employees and clients across the country. Recently #190 on the Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies and one of Pittsburgh's Best Place to Work, Level Agency delivers powerful and comprehensive online solutions including multi-channel digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, website development, ROI reporting, and much more.

For more information or to reach our executive team, please contact: pr@level.agency | 877.733.8625

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-agency-promotes-patrick-van-gorder-to-evp-as-agency-grows-301159655.html

SOURCE Level Agency