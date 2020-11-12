Level 3 Design Group Setting The Stage For Courtyard Marriott

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An extensive renovation is currently underway at the Courtyard Marriott in Mission Valley, and Level 3 Design Group is completing the interior design for the expansive project. Located on historic hotel circle, (the site of the very first hotel in Mission Valley), the hotel will showcase a new Marriott brand standard design scheme with semi-custom public spaces. Lead designer Julia Johnson is excited to be at the helm in creating the updated, stylish, look.

"I was very excited to dive into this project, and everything is coming together beautifully," said Johnson. "The finishes and fabrics in the lobby have been brightened up to reflect the San Diego sunshine, and the guest rooms as always are about comfort and ease. The ergonomic workstations, plush bedding and easily accessible USB/charging ports in the guest rooms provide that," she said.

In addition to the spacious rooms that guests are accustomed to, the Courtyard will provide other accoutrements such as expanding the fitness center to better accommodate and increase capacity for its military guests, and repositioning the bar to the middle of the lobby for a more inclusive feel upon entry to the hotel.

"The new central lobby bar is visually stunning; it's a wow factor," said Johnson. "It is a departure from the standard Courtyard design, but it's going to be perfect for this property's large guest volume. It will help differentiate it from the local competitors."

The 323-room hotel is well positioned to be complete by the second quarter of 2021, hopefully accompanied by a grand reveal.

Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction. For more information, contact 213.955.5881.

