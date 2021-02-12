Level 10 Construction Achieves 7 Million Work Hours With Zero Lost Time

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactly one year ago today, Level 10 Construction announced that it had completed 6 million work hours with zero lost-time incidents. Today, Level 10 announces that in a year's time the company has completed another million work hours with zero lost-time incidents, bringing its total work hours with zero lost-time incidents to 7 million.

General contractors, like Sunnyvale-based Level 10 Construction, focus significant time, energy and resources on ensuring that everyone on and near their jobsites are 100% safe at all times. This is a complicated task—made even more complicated in 2020-2021 with new COVID-19 regulations. Keeping people safe on construction jobsites requires intelligent planning, the latest technologies, and seamless execution. So, when a general contractor goes a year, for example, without anyone losing work due to an injury, especially during a pandemic that hit the Bay Area particularly hard, it's a very big deal.

Level 10 in 2020 completed its 7th full year with zero lost-time injuries, and just last month surpassed 7 million hours with zero lost-time injuries.

Each year since its founding, Level 10 has received top honors for its safety program from the California Construction Employers Association (CEA).

"Our safety awards and statistics prove the effectiveness of our safety program," says Safety Director Larry Fabbro. Safety is always our top priority, but with COVID-19 it is even more critical. We continually train our people in our COVID-19 plan and immediately notify them when changes or updates are announced, which come often."

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as #60 Top Contractor in the U.S. by ENR for 2018, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

