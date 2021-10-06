LeVar Burton gets candid, in the next episode of Curiosity's original series 'Beyond the Spotlight,' premiering tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI), the global factual entertainment media company, today announced key original titles - including three new feature-length films - slated to premiere this fall on Curiosity Stream, the company's global streaming service.

Coming first are new episodes in the powerful biography series Beyond the Spotlight, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions, getting personal with the intriguing people who capture our attention, fill our social feeds, and shape pop culture. The first episode premieres tomorrow, October 7 th, showcasing a profound conversation with actor LeVar Burton. The series continues with YouTube superstar MrBeast (October 14th), and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath (November 18th).

​​"I was eager to team up with Curiosity because we share a mission: to remind everyone how exciting, empowering and fun it is to learn about our world," Burton said. "I love learning, and so does Curiosity Stream!"

Curiosity will also add to its lineup of original feature-length films with the premieres of Bessie Coleman: Queen of the Skies, CEO of Sinaloa, and Going Circular. These films come on the heels of HEVAL, Curiosity's first-ever feature-length original, available on Curiosity Stream now.

"In a year already filled with some of the most exciting and entertaining projects we've ever done, I'm really proud to kick off the last few months with some of our best yet, including a number of feature-length originals and an intimate look at people who are really in the zeitgeist right now," said Rob Burk, Curiosity's head of original content. "We're proud to be leaning into new formats, timely topics, and diverse and innovative storytelling covering the full scope of factual content."

Coming from Curiosity Studios this fall to Curiosity Stream:

Beyond the SpotlightA Curiosity Original Series Beyond The Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities on a mission to change the world .From breaking racial barriers in college to overnight stardom in Roots, the drive to make a difference is deeply rooted for LeVar Burton. After Roots came Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: Next Generation, projects he says represent the past, present and future of African Americans. YouTube superstar MrBeast is known for his extravagant philanthropic stunts. Now, for the first time, he reveals the moving personal story that drives him to help others. And later this year , Joe Namath -with an intimate portrait of his journey to help former football players deal with long term brain trauma and his own experimental treatment. Produced by Appian Way Productions and Stephen David Entertainment. (3x60')

Royals: Keeping the CrownA Curiosity Original SeriesNothing quite captures the world's attention like the rise, the fall, and the rebranding of royalty. From Queen Victoria's attempts to unite Europe, to the end of Russia's Romanovs, right up to Princes William and Harry, this series explores royalties' survival strategies through the ages in rare and never-before-seen archives, colorized for the first time. Produced by World Media Rights. (6x52')

The Year that Rocked The WorldA Curiosity Original SeriesRelive some of the most iconic and extraordinary moments in recent history... stories that shaped politics, film, crime, science, celebrity, the arts, and more. From the New York blackout in 1977, to the first Space Shuttle launches in 1981, Princess Diana taking on AIDS in 1989, Dolly the cloned sheep in 1997 and the great tsunami of 2004, here is a lively and entertaining tour of the events that made the modern world. Produced by Off The Fence. (5x52')

Bessie Coleman: Queen of the SkiesA Curiosity Original FilmBessie Coleman was Amelia Earhart before Amelia Earhart -- a groundbreaking pioneer who paved the way for future generations. The first African American woman to obtain a pilot's license in America, she went from sharecropper's daughter to international symbol of courage and determination. An inspiration to everyone from the Tuskegee Airman to the astronauts of today… Hers is the story of a true legend who never stopped fighting... or flying. Produced by Jupiter Entertainment. (1x90')

Going CircularA Curiosity Original FilmCrisscross the globe to explore how circularity is poised to revolutionize the modern world. This is the story of four lives inextricably linked by an incredible concept - an economic system that eliminates waste and saves resources. Unlocking the secrets to circularity, a new generation of visionaries is using nature's universal principles to transform economies, and in the process, save us - from ourselves. Produced by Off The Fence. (1x90')

EvolveA Curiosity Original SeriesBiologist and wildlife documentary filmmaker Patrick Aryee takes viewers into a world of natural history and of future science and technology with the potential to change the direction of the human species. Filming on 4 continents, Evolve explores how humanity is looking to solve many of its fundamental issues by "mimicking" the incredible innovations found in nature. From revolutionizing healthcare to transforming transportation, each adventure will focus on a different challenge and demonstrate how nature, in its unparalleled genius, has already solved many of the problems we face today. Produced by Beach House Pictures. (6x52')

CEO of SinaloaA Curiosity Original FilmJoaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera. You know him as El Chapo - a ruthless drug lord who became famous for using slick maneuvers to evade capture. But Chapo is not only a dark and devious character. He is also a wildly successful billionaire entrepreneur with a business acumen that rivals America's top CEOs. Featuring Jack Riley, the DEA agent who spent three decades hunting El Chapo, the film explores the brilliant business mind of the man who built the most powerful illegal enterprise the world has ever known. Produced by Jupiter Entertainment. (1x90')

Eat me (Or Try Not To)A Curiosity Original SeriesTake a trip around the world in this original, quirky series that unwraps the incredible evolution of the foods we turn to the most. Each episode explores the untold stories and the people behind the most iconic brands, the science that keeps us craving more, and where our favorite foods are headed. From snacks to survival, meet the tastemakers, the trendsetters, and the marketing geniuses who feed the world. Produced by DBComm Media. (6x60')

Humboldt CurrentA Curiosity Original SeriesAlong South America's western coast, Earth's perfect storm brews the right ingredients to foster the most unique biodiversity. From the frozen south to the scorching north, follow along in this blue-chip natural history series to explore the Humboldt Current, supporting the largest creatures to ever live on our planet, and helping life to thrive in places where it shouldn't. Produced by VisionHawk and Prospect TV. (3x60')

History by the NumbersA Curiosity Original SeriesThis hip, upbeat and entertaining series dives into the extraordinary numbers behind some of mankind's most awe-inspiring events and impressive accomplishments. From the jaw-dropping statistics behind international crime to the staggering impact of fast food and the engineering details of King Tut's Tomb, these 20 episodes, each an hour long, offer a unique lens on the scale of our collective history, providing an endlessly surprising take and mind-blowing historical facts. Produced by Saloon Media. (20x46')

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paid subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

