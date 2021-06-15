Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship With Ken Xu And Strategic Vision Investment

Leucadia Asset Management ("LAM") today announced a strategic relationship with Strategic Vision Investment ("SVI"), a Hong-Kong based asset manager run by Ken Xu, who is Chief Investment Officer. SVI employs both a long/short and a long-only equities strategy focused on Greater China.

Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management, commented, "We are excited to have Ken and the rest of the SVI team join our platform. Ken's considerable track record, combined with heightened investor interest in China, have created a timely and compelling opportunity to partner together. We look forward to working with Ken to further grow SVI."

"I am thrilled to embark on this strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management to expand SVI and look forward to a successful long-term partnership," added Ken Xu. "We see many opportunities in China, and this partnership with LAM and its global investor base allows us to capitalize on these prospects."

As part of the strategic relationship, Leucadia Asset Management is providing capital to SVI along with other support.

Mr. Xu is Chief Investment Officer at SVI and has 20 years of investment management and analysis experience specializing in Asian equity markets. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Point 72, f/k/a S.A.C. Capital from February 2011 to May 2014. Prior to S.A.C. Capital, Ken was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Greater China at Och-Ziff Asia. From 2004 to 2006, he worked for Goldman Sachs (Asia) as a member of the Asian Special Situations Group (ASSG) and the Global Investment Research Department. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Ken worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (Arthur Andersen) in the corporate finance division performing advisory services in Shanghai from 2001 to 2004. Ken was born and educated in China graduating with a Bachelor of Management in Computerized Accounting from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2001. He has been a resident of Hong Kong since 2004.

About Strategic Vision Investment

Strategic Vision Investment ("SVI") is an investment company based in Hong Kong focused on investment opportunities with multiple return profiles typically ranging from two to ten years. SVI's long-term horizon and investment approach aim to avoid short-term noise and to gain a deeper understanding over consensus. Through its long-term proprietary research, SVI seeks to identify structural mega trends that it believes will have a critical impact in creating significant value over the next 10-30 years (Energy Revolution, Industry Consolidation, New Material, Healthcare/Biotech, AI Revolution, Cloud/SaaS). SVI focuses its research efforts and capital on high conviction investment opportunities in these mega trends through its stringent investment criteria and selection process. SVI's portfolio construction aims to maximize portfolio returns and to mitigate market downturn risk. SVI was previously known as BosValen Asset Management (BVAM), formed by Ken Xu in 2014. To better reflect the nature of its investment philosophy, the company was rebranded Strategic Vision Investment ("SVI"). This new name highlights the firm's key strength: a strategic vision to seek high-quality investment opportunities for the long-term. For the period January - December 2020, SVI's Value Multiplier Fund ("Fund") achieved a net return of 191.7%, and for the period January - May 2021 YTD the Fund has generated a net return of 16.4%. This represents net performance for Class E and is net of management fees (1.25%) and performance fees (12.5%). PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT ANY FUND WILL ACHIEVE ITS OBJECTIVES OR AVOID SUBSTANTIAL LOSSES.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management ("LAM") is engaged in offering institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated managers. LAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - Get Report, a diversified financial services company.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our largest subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

