Let The Games Begin With OPPO's Reno6 Pro 5G

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As mobile gaming continues to go from strength to strength, global technology brand, OPPO prides itself in creating smartphones that rival PC, tablet and even gaming consoles when it comes to gaming potential.

It's what's on the inside that counts, and that definitely rings true with OPPO's Reno6 Pro 5G when gaming.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor with a Kryo 585 CPU, the Reno6 Pro 5G can operate at up to 3.2 GHz, giving you the lighting-fast mobile game experience; the Multi-Cooling system that uses a 3168mm 2 Ultra-large Vapor Chamber that that cools down the phone, while also looking cool with its sleek and lightweight body, the Reno6 Pro 5G remains comfortable to hold for longer than ever before. On top of that, 5-minute charging will give you a whopping up to 100-minutes PUBG MOBILE gaming, thanks to 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

With the Reno6 Pro 5G, gamers no longer need to worry about their phones lagging or slowing down because of the heavy load of games; Reno6 Pro 5G comes with large 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and OPPO's self-developed RAM Expansion technology, allowing for enhanced data processing capability and reduced fragmentation. In addition, the System Booster and HyperBoost 4.1 ensures a stable operating experience from the system level.

Meanwhile, the incredibly fast 90 Hz Refresh Rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate make gaming a smooth experience without any distractions, as all status bars, buttons, floating windows and notification alerts are disabled while gaming to ensure a total immersive feel.

The Immersive Gaming feature takes gamers into a world of virtual reality with robust and vivid life-like vibrations powered by a top-of-the-line X-axis linear motor. The X-axis Linear motor supports multiple different vibration waveforms to stimulate real physical feedback, giving a more smooth and crisp vibration that mimics-real life situations while gaming.

The gaming experience is enhanced and enriched with OPPO Reno6 series' dynamic surround-sound technology powered by Dolby Atmos and Ultra-linear Stereo Speaker, taking pro-gaming sound and a lifelike listening experience to a whole new level.

OPPO Reno6 series takes Immersive Gaming a step further by collaborating with PUBG MOBILE games to give gamers added advantages while gaming, such as a co-customized quick-return bubble that helps monitor the game's progress while users temporarily switch screens to use other applications conveniently without pausing the game or losing the game's progress.

Mobile phones aren't just for connectivity and calls, anymore. Over the past several years mobile gaming has gradually evolved into a hybrid way to socialize with friends and as a valid hobby. A growing number of people play for fun, entertainment and relaxation as well as reliving the adventure through social sharing. Armed with the unparalleled game setup on the Reno6 series, users are always equipped to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, effortlessly.

