Let's Talk Interactive, Telehealth Solutions Leader Retains Kathy Ireland® Worldwide For Health Advocacy And Cybersecurity

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) has forged a brand relationship with telehealth solutions leader: Let's Talk Interactive. Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, was elected to LTI's Board of Directors by a unanimous vote. The announcement was made by Arthur Cooksey, Chairman and CEO of LTI.

"We're beyond excited to be working with a brand and conglomerate as extensive and effective as kathy ireland® Worldwide," said Arthur Cooksey, chairman and CEO of LTI. "Through this relationship, potentially millions in rural, remote, urban and/or underserved communities will benefit from the increased access to better quality healthcare, specialists, and mental health professionals that LTI technology provides. Ms. Ireland recognized our extraordinary commitment to cybersecurity because of patient confidentiality laws. We are building upon our extraordinary resources and cybersecurity so that our clients and patients will have peace of mind, with the knowledge that the world's 15 th most successful brand will be guarding health concerns, personal and business cybersecurity 24/7 365. We are the only company in the world serving health and security needs in which Kathy joins all of us in standing guard to protect the health and privacy of Americans. Together with kiWW®, we know now is not the time to pull back on virtual health solutions or cybersecurity -- together we will lean forward and build a global platform to bring consistent quality healthcare, confidentiality and security to all."

"Our company's Millennium Development Goals strategy was formulated with the sole purpose of improving the lives of people in our country and around the world, and expanding our company's health advocacy is a long-held top priority goal for our company," says Ms. Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who is named by UCLA as one of the Top 10 Women's Health Advocates in the country. "Access to quality healthcare isn't available to everyone equally in our cities and especially those people living in our rural and underserved communities. All of us at kiWW® are committed to expanding access to better quality physical and mental healthcare, as well as cybersecurity to everyone. LTI has helped families throughout our nation receive access to excellent healthcare and through our stellar collaboration, we will be able to introduce even more people to excellent cybersecurity services, quality healthcare, to advanced communication services. We are grateful and ecstatic to work besides Arthur, the esteemed board of directors and every associate of LTI. Many companies have approached us in these arenas and the answer was always 'no' until we met personally with Arthur and his team. We share values, commitment and a great desire to make our nation healthier and safer. Something wonderful is about to happen," adds Ms. Ireland, who serves as International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, as Ambassador for the American Cancer Society, and an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Ms. Ireland and kiWW® support many nonprofits, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

kiWW® recently partnered with Ascension Recovery Services (Ascension RS) to open substance use disorder (SUD) recovery centers around the country, with the first treatment center opening up next month in New Hampshire. Beginning this year, the kathy ireland® Recovery Centers operated by Ascension RS will utilize LTI's secure, cloud-based platform to provide access to quality healthcare to those recovering from SUD.

"We are honored and humbled by Kathy's tireless work and activism in improving the quality of life for those who don't have access to quality healthcare. It is a mission each one of us at kiWW® feels so deeply and passionately about. We thank Kathy for leading us in powerful ways," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President/CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

Tommy Meharey, Executive Vice President and youngest member of kiWW's Board of Directors brings his unique history of military service in the Marines to the advisory board of LTI. Mr. Meharey, who co-founded the MIVI (pron. My Six) brand with Ms. Ireland said, "Tragically, we lose our veteran brothers and sisters every day from crisis of physical and mental health and our current tragedy in Afghanistan means that many warriors who aren't home will return home without the help they need. LTI and Kathy are here to say 'Welcome home. We've got your six.'"

Ms. Ireland's commitment to life at every stage is a platform of her personal philanthropy, and includes the opening of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout America, providing disaster relief to people devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and the opening of treatment facilities in Haiti and Honduras. Ms. Ireland brings awareness to state-of-the-art medical care in Israel at Sheba Medical Center, for both Jews and Arabs alike, and initiated a mentoring program for teenage single mothers, which includes prenatal care and has enjoyed support from numerous celebrities, including Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who said " Kathy Ireland not only possesses unique and personal gifts which help and empower others… Kathy guides by example. Follow her leadership, you who are pioneers for change."

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

About kathy ireland ® Worldwide (kiWW ®)

kiWW ® is listed as the 15 th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine -- the highest ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry. Kathy Ireland will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Ms. Ireland, on behalf of kiWW®, will be receiving the ICON award by The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), which is not given annually, and only to an individual who has made highly significant contributions to the industry throughout the course of his or her career. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW ® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW ® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW ® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

