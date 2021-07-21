Let's Talk Interactive Named Charlotte Inno 2021 Fire Award Honoree

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Charlotte Inno as a Fire Award honoree, which honors 50 of Charlotte's startups, tech firms and organizations that are "on fire." The Fire Awards are a glance into the companies in the region ablaze over the last year—from new funding rounds, product launches and pandemic pivots that not only saved businesses but benefited customers along the way. The list was compiled through a combination of public nominations, expert input and editorial coverage.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Charlotte's 'hottest' Health Tech firms," said Art Cooksey, CEO and Founder of LTI. "The last year saw unprecedented demand for telehealth solutions spurred by patients and providers seeking safe and convenient remote care. Our team responded to that demand with a new, secure video conferencing platform, advanced telehealth product innovations, custom software solutions, and the facilitation of millions of minutes of telehealth sessions each month."

LTI recognizes that innovation in telemedicine expands beyond a one-size-fits-all solution. It is the only company to provide a breadth of goods and services for the creation of a complete, custom telemedicine infrastructure—with solutions ranging from software to web development and hardware—all while offering a nationwide provider network servicing Employee Assistance Programs, assisted living facilities, urgent care clinics, and hospitals.

LTI was the recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s inaugural Trailblazer Award for global innovation in 2020. Additionally, the firm developed a new cloud-based video platform that can be quickly configured to any medical workflow, ranging from solo practitioners to hospital networks, and is fully compatible with any operating system. Some of the nation's top enterprise organizations, universities and hospital networks leverage LTI's technology, including Air Force One, DoD, DOJ, NATO, Florida A&M University, American Health Companies, among others.

A virtual event will be held on August 25 where Charlotte Inno will host a panel of Fire founders and reveal the "blazer" from each category. Learn more about the Fire Awards and the 50 honorees here.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Quintal alexis@newswire.com

Related Images

lets-talk-interactive-inc.jpeg Let's Talk Interactive Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lets-talk-interactive-named-charlotte-inno-2021-fire-award-honoree-301338839.html

SOURCE Let's Talk Interactive Inc.