Let's Go Robotics And AxiVEND Announce Exclusive US Distribution Agreement For Precise Drop™ II And Upgraded BioRaptr 2.0

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the U.S. commercial markets. Precise Drop II provides high-performance and high-precision micro-liquid dispensing at a lower cost. The product is highly configurable, making it easy to use in any environment from benchtop to full laboratory HTS. Dispense into 96, 384, 1536 well plates or onto any substrate from 80nL to 2000uL with a precision of better than 5 % CV. BioRaptr 2.0 provides on-the-fly precision dispensing with next-generation performance and operational robustness. A retrofit option is available for first-generation BioRaptrs.

"We are excited to add Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 to our portfolio of best-in-class products for diagnostics and multiplex assays," said axiVEND CEO Claude Dufresne PhD. "These products are ideal for organizations that need very fast reagent dispensing with high precision, performance, and advanced configurable software."

Precise Drop II dispensers are compact, low cost and fully customizable, with advanced features for dispense on-the-fly and also dose-response gradient dispensing. Available from one to eight channels configuration, standard is 4 channels, the dispensers can be configured to integrate with robotic automation as needed. Each channel is an independently controlled microvalve, with a unique calibration for each channel, supplied by pressure delivery.

"Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 retrofit has proven its value to organizations large and small, including installed systems at the National Institute of Health," said Let's Go Robotics President and CEO Brian L. Ganz. "axiVEND is well-positioned to accelerate adoption of Precise Drop II across the U.S., delivering substantial value to research, development, and testing efforts."

Small volume precision dispensing is important in life science companies to conserve samples and develop better assays. The systems are used in genomic and proteomic research, drug discovery, mass spectrometry and screening assays. These systems eliminate inconsistency and spillage problems common in manual processes. Plate preparation with Master Mix in miniaturized PCR is a popular application.

For medical device (DX) applications, Precise Drop II enables low-cost, highly accurate and repeatable reagent dispensing. Applications include manufacturing of rapid test strips and other flow-through wetted diagnostics kits.

Precise Drop II is available for purchase now. See Precise Drop II in action in this video: https://youtu.be/MqcoRl9775Y

BioRaptr 2.0 retrofits from a BioRaptr original are available for purchase now. See BioRaptr 2.0 in action in this video: https://youtu.be/4sHByisg9b8

CONTACTS Let's Go Robotics Brian GanzPresidentPhone +1.760.438.0210e-mail: briang@letsgorobotics.com www.letsgorobotics.com

axiVEND Claude Dufresne, PhDCEOPhone +1.833.AXI.VEND (294-8363) claude@axiVEND.com www.axivend.com

