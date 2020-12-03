Less Stress, More Sex, With Help From CBD

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privy Peach has already launched multiple CBD products focused on stress relief and sexual health and wellness since opening in 2018, and starting this month, eleven new and hot Privy Peach CBD products are hitting the...

Kim Koehler-Founder of Privy Peach says, "The products I am most excited about are our new Hydro Glide Intimate Serums. One is for an intense increase of sensation, unlike absolutely any on the market that I have tried, including our own oil based Erotic Oil, which was previously my favorite. The other is for added relief without decreasing any pleasure. Relief during sex is my ultimate passion project to help people with chronic pain and discomfort in the bedroom."

Koehler says she has been working hand in hand with chemists and formulators for approximately 3 years to release one of the few, (possibly only) all natural water based CBD infused formula with no sugary or synthetic ingredients like glycerin or propylene glycol that are found in most lubricants and intimate products. "Finding a way to infuse a natural water based product with an oil based extract has been the biggest issue, but with new nano technology and isolating the CBD molecule has made my dream for a condom safe product a reality." Koehler adds.

Privy Peach is also launching a whole new collection of CBD infused bath and body products including all natural CBD lotions, CBD lip butters and 4 new CBD infused bath bombs that will be shipped before the holidays, making very unique holiday gifts.

Privy Peach wants to wish you a season of "Less Stress, More Sex", and CBD is here to help you do just that.

