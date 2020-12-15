Leslie's, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results On December 21, 2020

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or "Company"; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Monday, December 21, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

About Leslie'sFounded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

InvestorsFarah Soi/Caitlin ChurchillICRinvestorrelations@lesl.com