Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy Studio Closes Series B Fundraising Round

New Independent Studio in Full Production of AAA Video Game "EVERYWHERE"

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game developer Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy Studio announced it has just completed a Series B round of fundraising for their new game "EVERYWHERE."

Founded in 2016 by Benzies, Build A Rocket Boy has established itself as a new global, independent studio focused on the future of AAA games. The development team has quickly grown to 400+ people with studios in Edinburgh and Budapest.

With the close of a Series B fundraising round, the studio has extended its team to include Galaxy Interactive, who co-lead this fundraising round with existing investor, NetEase. Other existing investors include eWTP Innovation Fund and Creative Artists Agency.

"We are fortunate to have great partners who share our vision and have invested in the studio to enable us to bring EVERYWHERE to life. We are also very excited at how the current trends in the video game industry, as well as the creativity and passion of the global gaming audience, are further aligning with our vision for EVERYWHERE" said Benzies.

"Over the past four years, we have been able to build a great team at Build A Rocket Boy, and the development of the game has progressed well," Benzies continued. "EVERYWHERE is now running on Unreal Engine. The engine's tech advances over the last two years, and Epic Games' roadmap provides us a great opportunity to create a game built on a foundation that will remain at the forefront of the industry for years to come."

As Build A Rocket Boy continues with full production of EVERYWHERE, all studios are ramping up staff across all areas of game development and operations. Now is a great time to join the talented team and growing company. For more information on jobs openings can be found on the studio's web site [ www.everywhere.game or www.buildarocketboy.com] which also serves as a one-stop hub for job applicants.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leslie-benzies-build-a-rocket-boy-studio-closes-series-b-fundraising-round-301172358.html

SOURCE Build A Rocket Boy Ltd